LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wednesday night, 40 of the top bull riders in the world converged on Las Vegas for the first night of the PBR World Finals. Fans filled T-Mobile Arena for a chance to see each of the riders take their shot at the most dangerous 8 seconds in sports.

This just happened at @PBR World Finals. Look 👀 #PBRFinals #8NN wow!! Toughest or craziest athletes in sports 🐂🐂🐂 pic.twitter.com/fL9cIBx6eB — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) November 7, 2019

Not only are the best riders in the world in town, but the best bulls are too, including “Smooth Operator,” the top-ranked bull in the sport.

