Pro Bull Riders moving World Finals from Las Vegas to Texas

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 5: Jose Vitor Leme rides Kimes Ranch Jeans Grave Digger during the final round of the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing presented by Ariat on May 5, 2018, at Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Chris Elise/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas is losing yet another sporting event to Texas. The Pro Bull Riders Association (PBR) announced Thursday that it will be moving its 2020 World Finals event to Arlington, TX. The event was set for T-Mobile Arena in November.

This ends a 22 year run for the event in Las Vegas. Event organizers mentioned Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s closure of the state to sporting events with fans as the reason for the move. Sean Gleason, CEO of the PBR said they spent “many, many hours” working with officials in Nevada to try to keep the event in Las Vegas but were not sure if Governor Sisolak even considered their request to hold the event with a reduced crowd. Gleason added, “God bless Governor Abbott,” a reference to how Texas governor, Greg Abbott is allowing sporting events with limited fans.

The event will be held from November 12-15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It will take place during a bye week for the Dallas Cowboys.

The PBR is hoping to move the Global Cup in the Spring of 2021 to Las Vegas.

The National Finals Rodeo, held for 36 years in Las Vegas, is also moving to Texas. Also, the Junior Finals Rodeo and Cowboy Christmas held in Las Vegas have moved to Texas.

