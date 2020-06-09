Phase 2 of NHL’s Return to Play plan begins today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’ve got good news for Golden Knights fans! As of today, we are one step closer to seeing Vegas back on the ice to resume this season.

Phase 2 of the NHL’s Return to Play plan began today, with team rinks and facilities reopening for players to use.

All teams must follow the Phase 2 protocols released by the NHL and NHLPA last month, which came in the form of a 22-page memo. The following are some of the bullet points from that memo:

Players must wear face coverings while inside, except when on the ice or working out

Players can skate in groups of up to six at a time

Testing and temperature checks

Depending up on how a player arrives at team facilities, it may be necessary to go into 14-day quarantine before entering

NHL emphasizes more than once in the memo that safety and fairness are top priorities

If all goes well, Phase 3, the opening of full training camps, would not begin before July 10.

Phase 4 would be the the puck dropping on the 24-team plan in place for awarding the Stanley Cup for the 2019-20 season.