Persevering through Paralysis: Nothing slows down Sam Schmidt

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sam Schmidt raced in Las Vegas again. Schmidt represents everything great about Las Vegas: ambitious, innovative and has a constant need for speed, but as you’ll see, his drive is built differently.

In the shadow of The Strip and the spotlight of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a corvette unleashes speed with uncommon expertise. Oh, and the driver, he is paralyzed from the neck down.

Sam Schmidt won the Indy car event in Las Vegas in 1999. Four months later, a grisly wreck rendered him a quadriplegic.

Paralysis is no match for persistence. He’s partnered with the billion-dollar engineering company “Arrow” to exhaust the limits of human performance especially behind the wheel.

Sam became the first quadriplegic to get his driver’s license in Las Vegas in 2016.

This past weekend he was revving 150 miles per hour and past the able-bodied competition and brake-checking their egos.

The Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Famer’s foundation “Conquer Paralysis” now is gaining traction of the track, because this motivator has quite the motor.

Sam Schmidt is part race car driver, part revolutionary and thank god he’s against slowing down.