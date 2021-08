LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — PBR is leaving Las Vegas to hold their events in Dallas, sources tell 8NewsNow’s Chris Maathuis.

An official announcement is planned on Tuesday.

PBR — Professional Bull Riders — was founded in 1992, and had been holding its biggest events in Las Vegas for more than 20 years.

Las Vegas is losing a major event. PBR World Finals is leaving Las Vegas after this year. It will be moving its annual event to Texas in 2022 and will be held every year in May. Vegas losing an event that was held here for decades not to mention the 💵💵💵💵 lost #PBR #8NN — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) August 30, 2021

