Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) knocks the puck away from Vancouver Canucks left wing Josh Leivo (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty had two goals and two assists to help the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3.

Nick Holden, Valentin Zykov, Jonathan Marchessault and Mark Stone also scored for the Golden Knights. It was the fifth time this season the Golden Knights had five different goal scorers in a game.