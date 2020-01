LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored two goals and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4. Shea Theodore, Jon Merrill and Cody Glass also scored for the Golden Knights.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves, including a penalty shot, and improved to 30-19-2 against the Flyers. The Golden Knights improved to 14-6-3 since Nov. 17 and lead the NHL with 31 points in that span.