Owner of Las Vegas Lights FC discusses what’s in store for team’s 4th season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Lights FC kick off their fourth season Wednesday night in Los Angeles!

Team owner Brett Lashbrook joined Good Day Las Vegas to talk about what’s in store for the Lights’ season, including the debut of new head coach Steve Cherundolo, as well as multiple new players.

Back at it Tonight in Carson! #VivaLights! pic.twitter.com/1X9jUzeJ4l — Las Vegas Lights FC (@lvlightsfc) May 5, 2021

Their first four games are on the road. The team will play their first home game of the season at Cashman on Saturday, June 5.

Lashbrook says they’ve been approved to have 8,000 fans a game.

“I can’t guarantee wins, I can’t guarantee goals, but I guarantee every single person that walks into the stadium is going to have a good time! Viva Lights!,” Lashbrook noted during the interview.

The Lights’ owner also touched on the status of bringing an MLS team to Las Vegas.

