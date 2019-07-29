One-on-one with Raiders owner Mark Davis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) - It’s no secret the Oakland Raiders are must-see television.

The team has a cast of characters in training camp headlined by head coach Jon Gruden, receiver Antonio Brown and owner Mark Davis. There’s no shortage of personalities in the locker room. Luckily for the fans, every move, pass route, game-planning, and coaches meeting will be in the spotlight on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks.’