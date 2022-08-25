LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to representatives from the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, they are having a hard time finding people to officiate youth sports games in 2022.

712 individuals have registered to officiate games. That number is lower than the usual 850 to 900 that would have been registered at this point in the year according to NIAA Assistant Director Jay Beesemyer. The association is hoping to have 1,350 to 1,400 officials registered by the time the spring sports season is set to begin.

“The word is definitely out as far as the shortage,” Beesemyer explained. “If current numbers don’t improve we will not be able to adequately cover Nevada High School contests as currently scheduled.”

Officials say crews might be forced to cut back.

“All games have been covered fully except for one game with four officials instead of five,” said prep football official Mike Seifer. “But it did not have any effect on the outcome of the game.”

The preseason game pitting the Las Vegas Raiders against the New England Patriots Friday is apparently causing even more staffing issues. 8 News Now is told that approximately 12 officials who would usually be involved in high school football are instead working at the NFL game.