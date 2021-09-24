Oct. 30 Rugby Cup canceled due to travel restrictions in place until Nov. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2021 Las Vegas Rugby Cup scheduled for Oct. 30 at Allegiant Stadium has been canceled.

“The continued border restrictions on entry into the United States from Ireland and the UK have presented insurmountable logistical challenges for the Irish team to fulfill the fixture,” according to a Friday news release.

Those travel restrictions will remain in place until Nov. 1.

Fans expected to travel to Las Vegas for the match wouldn’t be able to get here.

“We’re obviously extremely disappointed to hear this match is unable to take place as scheduled in 2021,” said USA Rugby CEO Ross Young.

“Learning about the impact of ever-changing travel restrictions was devastating, but unfortunately an all-too-common consequence for international sport over the past year and a half,” he said.

“Knowing that our Men’s Eagles will still have the chance to host Ireland in a venue like Allegiant Stadium next year is encouraging and we look forward to seeing that event being confirmed and ultimately delivered as a bigger and better experience for everyone,” Young said.

Fans who purchased tickets should contact their ticket purchase platform to secure a refund.