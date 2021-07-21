Oakland mayor downplays Las Vegas as destination for Athletics; A’s officials scout sites for new stadium here in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The top officials from the Oakland A’s are in Las Vegas scouting possible sites for a new baseball stadium.

Tuesday, the Oakland City Council approved their latest term sheet on a multi-billion-dollar stadium plan, but the A’s were not impressed, saying they won’t move forward with the latest non-binding term sheet.

The mayor says do not expect concessions and public money to be thrown at the a’s like the city did to lure the Raiders back from Los Angeles.

“We are never going to do Raiders deal again,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. “We ‘have all lived through e nightmare of that. We’ve learned from bad sports deals in the past; we’ve learned from those mistakes. “We are going to do a deal that doesn’t leave future generations of taxpayers on the hook”.

She is referring to the multi-million-dollar stadium expansion called “Mt. Davis” that the city is still paying for.

Major League Baseball has given the A’s and the city a timetable for an agreement, and the mayor did not say exactly when that was but says her staff is working at meeting every deadline.

Before she concluded her press conference Wednesday, she took a little shot at Vegas.

“We’re so excited. We’re ready to keep playing. We are at-bat, and we believe it’s time to keep going on this visionary project,” Mayor Schaaf said. “Las Vegas is going to be 106 this week, and there is nowhere that can offer these spectacular views.”

Apparently, Mayor Schaff has not been to Las Vegas in a while, but most of the world agrees that Las Vegas is a spectacular city.

We will continue to follow the A’s visit to Las Vegas. They are here Wednesday and Thursday. The owner is in town with Dave Kaval.

Below is a look at just some of the potential sites the Athletics are considering in the Las Vegas valley:

Near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Near the M Casino in Henderson

Near the Thomas & Mack Center at Paradise & Tropicana

The Las Vegas Festival Grounds at Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard

Near the VA Hospital in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee says his city has several sites he would like the Athletics to consider.

“50% of North Las Vegas has not been built out yet. We have a lot of land. I’ve got a piece of property 450 acres right now. That is a development zone that we can put together across from the VA hospital,” said Mayor Lee. “We could take that big 450; we could put the stadium on it. We could put the practice fields on it, and we could put the executive offices on it. One-stop-shop for the A’s.

A’s officials are in town making at least their fourth visit to Las Vegas, talking about how to make this work. There are a lot of moving parts here. Finding the right location is just one part of it.