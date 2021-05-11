UPDATE: Oakland A’s have MLB’s permission to consider relocating … and Las Vegas is a favorite

Oakland Athletics’ Jesus Luzardo pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – It looks like the Oakland Athletics may be looking into relocating out of the East Bay.

The announcement immediately spurred speculation surrounding the A’s moving to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas has become a premier city for sports. We’re more than ready for a Major League Baseball team. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) May 11, 2021

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus tweeted that the city is “more than ready” for a Major League Baseball team.

The Las Vegas Aviators declined to fuel the rumors.

We value and enjoy our relationship with the Athletics. The Aviators goal is to continue to provide the best in fun, family-oriented entertainment at Las Vegas Ballpark to the fans of Southern Nevada. The announcement today by Major League Baseball doesn’t change our mission. We will continue to monitor the situation. Don Logan, Las Vegas Aviators President/COO

The A’s played six regular season games in Las Vegas in 1996. While Oakland Alameda Coliseum was being renovated, the A’s called Cashman Field their home away from home.

And after stadium woes ended in the Oakland Raiders move to Las Vegas, the possibility seems more real. While Las Vegas appeared to be a bargaining chip early in the NFL team’s bid for a new stadium, the end result was a dream come true for many Raiders fans in Sin City.

While the A's have expressed that remaining in Oakland and building a $12 billion mixed-use development is their priority, the standstill of the project prompted today's move. The leading contender if the A's do move: Las Vegas. Plenty of other cities would welcome the team, too. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 11, 2021

ESPN’s Jeff Passan said Las Vegas is the leading contender if the A’s were to move.

Right now the A’s are exploring the possibility of relocating elsewhere with the green light from Major League Baseball if the city rejects its proposal for the waterfront stadium at Howard Terminal.

In a statement released via the A’s Twitter account, MLB said it was “concerned with the rate of progress on the A’s new ballpark efforts with local officials and other stakeholders in Oakland.”

“The Oakland Coliseum site is not a viable option for the future vision of baseball,” the MLB said.

The A’s have been playing in Oakland since 1968.

In an interview with KRONon, A’s president Dave Kaval said “Oakland’s down to its last bats.”

The team has already moved forward its proposal for the Howard Terminal proposal, which would offer public access to the waterfront, green space and parks, housing for Oaklanders, and union jobs just outside the ballpark.

Breaking: The Oakland A's will start exploring the possibility of relocating with the blessing of MLB, a move that could put pressure on local government officials to greenlight a new stadium project that has spent years in limbo, sources tell @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/0u9KkDFSW0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 11, 2021

The development is the latest in an ongoing battle between the A’s and their attempts to make a new home ballpark away from the Coliseum.

The A’s are the last major professional sports team in Oakland after the Golden State Warriors moved to San Francisco and the Oakland Raiders moved to Las Vegas.

“The Oakland Coliseum site is not a viable option for the future vision of baseball. We have instructed the Athletics to begin to explore other markets while they continue to pursue a waterfront ballpark in Oakland. The Athletics need a new ballpark to remain competitive, so it is now in our best interest to also consider other markets,” the league’s statement added.

“The time is here for a decision on our future, and it is unclear to us and MLB whether there is a path to success for the A’s in Oakland,” Kaval said.