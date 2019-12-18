Nosek helps Vegas get first regulation win over Wild, 3-2

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tomas Nosek scored his first goal in nearly a month, Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2.

It was the first time Vegas defeated Minnesota in regulation in seven tries since joining the league in 2017. It also marked the first time the Golden Knights won three straight at home this season.

Chandler Stephenson and Shea Theodore also scored for the Golden Knights.

The Knights will face off with the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 7 p.m.