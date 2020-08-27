NHL postpones games as players across sports leagues make a stand against racial injustice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — These are historic times in sports. Never before have players had such a strong and loud voice.

All of the leagues are now paying close attention to the voices of those who play the game. These collective voices are asking for a sustainable change.

The NBA boycotted its games yesterday, and the NHL will do the same.

There will be no hockey games today or tomorrow, as players stand united in a cause for change. Last night, the league recognized what’s going in the world.

Today, all the players from the bubble in Edmonton gathered in a show of support. It started with the Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves talking to players back east, then with the Vancouver team in the west bubble.

Not only was talking and making a collective statement their mission, but also understanding that change won’t happen overnight. The players’ coming together and shining a light on racial injustice right now is a strong start, though.

“There’s a lot of white athletes in here. I think that’s the statement being made right now. It’s great that the NBA did this and the MLB and WNBA. They’ve got a lot of Black athletes in those leagues,” said Reaves. “For all these athletes in here to take a stand and say ‘You know what? We see the problem, too, and we stand behind you.’ I go to war with these guys, and I hate their guts on the ice. But, I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. The statement they made today is something that’s going to last.”

The NBA will resume its playoffs. Eventually, the WNBA will play again, but not tonight. Las Vegas and Seattle were scheduled to play for first place in the league, but the league postponed their games, as well.