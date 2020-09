KOLKATA, INDIA – 2020/03/25: In this photo illustration a National Hockey League (NHL) logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus the background. (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are still no positive COVID-19 cases amongst players in the National Hockey League (NHL).

The NHL completed its seventh week of Phase 4 Return to Play with no positive test results, according to a statement released Monday.

The league administered 1,357 tests from Sept. 6-12 to all members of its traveling teams, including players.

“The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results,” the NHL added.