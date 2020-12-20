NHL, NHLPA reach agreement on 56-game schedule beginning Jan. 13

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, goals used by the NHL hockey club Nashville Predators are stored in a hallway in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The National Hockey League and players reached a tentative deal Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, to hold a 56-game season in 2021, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Plans for the the National Hockey League’s 2020-21 regular season are official.

The NHL and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) have reached an agreement on a 56-game schedule beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The season will conclude on May 8, according to the NHL.

There will be no pre-season games. Training camps for the seven non-playoff teams from last season will open Dec. 31.

The Golden Knights will open training camp at City National Arena on Jan. 3, 2021.

🎶 AND A HAPPY NEW YEAR 🎶 pic.twitter.com/HFx1HjRjdz — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 20, 2020

According to the agreement, the Stanley Cup Playoffs will feature 16 teams in the traditional best-of-seven, four-round format and conclude around mid-July with the plan of returning to a “normal” hockey calendar for the 2021-22 season, which would begin in October.

The NHL and NHLPA will release the Health and Safety Protocols, transition rules and critical dates calendar as well as the 2020-21 schedule in the coming days.

“Given the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHLPA and the NHL intend to be flexible and adaptable in their approach during the coming weeks to ensure compliance with directives from both local and national governmental and health authorities focusing on the health and safety of the players, other game-related personnel and the communities in which we play. The priority will continue to be focused on the health and safety of our fans and Players and Club, League, NHLPA and arena personnel,” the NHL noted in a press release Sunday.

The upcoming season is shifting to “exclusively intradivisional play,” according to the league.

It is the current plan to play games in the home arenas of participating teams while understanding that most arenas will not, at least in the initial part of the season, be able to host fans, the NHL noted.

The NHL says it will be prepared to play games in one or more “neutral site” venues per division should it become necessary.

For the 2020-21 season, teams will be re-aligned as follows:

Each team in the East, Central and West divisions will play every other team in its division eight times while each team in the North Division will play every other team in its division nine or 10 times.

According to the NHL, the top four teams in each division will qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with intradivisional play in the first two rounds (#1 vs. #4; #2 vs. #3).

The four teams that advance to the Semifinal Round would be seeded by their regular season points total, with the No. 1 seed playing the No. 4 seed in one series and the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds meeting in the other, the league says.