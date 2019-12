LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Marcus Arroyo has arrived. UNLV Football’s new coach made his first Las Vegas touchdown, as a plane brought the 39-year-old, his wife and daughter to Las Vegas for the first time.

The former Oregon offensive coordinator was met by Hey Reb! in a red suit and wasn’t startled by his large head and outrageous facial hair. The introductory press conference is Friday at 11 a.m.

Arroyo is taking over for former head coach Tony Sanchez who was fired after five years with the Rebels