Mountain West Conference: 2020 football is back on track

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV and MWC football is back on track for the 2020 season! The Mountain West Conference made the exciting announcement Thursday night.

Games are slated to begin the week of Oct. 24. However, that is subject to approval from state, county and local officials, the conference says.

Teams will play an 8-game schedule, with the championship falling on Dec. 19.

UNLV President Dr. Keith Whitfield and director of athletics Desiree Reed-Francois issued statements on Twitter, which read: