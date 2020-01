Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves for his first career shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0.

Merzlikins is a 25-year-old rookie filling in for injured starter Joonas Korpisalo. He improved to 5-6-4 in 17 games.

Emil Bemstrom, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alexander Wennberg scored for Columbus. The Blue Jackets are 11-2-4 since Dec. 9, one point behind Tampa Bay for most in the NHL during that span.

Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves.