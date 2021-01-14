Mark Davis to buy Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has entered into an agreement to buy the WNBA team, the Las Vegas Aces, said Davis Thursday.

“I am excited to announce that I have entered into an agreement to purchase the Las Vegas franchise in the WNBA from MGM Resorts International. I will have more to say once I receive official approval from the WNBA Board of Governors and have had a chance to speak with the players, coaches and administrators of the team.” Mark Davis, owner of Las Vegas Raiders

Davis has been seen often at Aces games throughout the last couple seasons.