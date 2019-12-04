Marchessault’s hat trick leads Golden Knights past Devils

NEWARK, New Jersey (KLAS) — Jonathan Marchessault scored three straight goals in the third period to rally the Vegas Golden Knights over New Jersey 4-3 hours after the Devils fired coach John Hynes.
Marchessault scored twice in the first 5:04 of the third to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead. He added a power-play goal midway through the period, and Vegas held on even after New Jersey’s Nico Hischier scored 20 seconds later.
Hynes was fired after a 9-13-4 start that left the team with the NHL’s second worst record.