Marchessault’s hat trick leads Golden Knights past Devils

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) watches his shot on New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Marchessault scored three goals in the third period to help the Golden Knights defeat the Devils 4-3. New Jersey Devils defenseman Sami Vatanen (45) watches. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEWARK, New Jersey (KLAS) — Jonathan Marchessault scored three straight goals in the third period to rally the Vegas Golden Knights over New Jersey 4-3 hours after the Devils fired coach John Hynes.

Marchessault scored twice in the first 5:04 of the third to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead. He added a power-play goal midway through the period, and Vegas held on even after New Jersey’s Nico Hischier scored 20 seconds later.

Hynes was fired after a 9-13-4 start that left the team with the NHL’s second worst record.