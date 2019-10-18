Marchessault nets shootout winner, Vegas beats Ottawa 3-2

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends against Ottawa Senators center Chris Tierney during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored his first career shootout game-winning goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Thursday night.

Vegas fired a franchise-record 54 shots on goal, but needed the extra period to earn the two points.

Golden Knights wing Mark Stone, who played 366 games for Ottawa, faced his former team for the first time. Stone was acquired from the Senators at the trade deadline in February for Oscar Lindberg, prospect Erik Brannstrom and a 2020 second-round pick.

Reilly Smith and Nick Holden scored for Vegas.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 37 saves. Fleury had a career 3.44 goals-against average against Ottawa, the highest of any other opponent, entering the game.

Thomas Chabot and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for Ottawa.

Anders Nilsson, who lost his only previous start against Vegas by allowing five goals, made 52 saves.

The Senators outshot the Golden Knights 5-2 in overtime, and Fleury came up with several huge saves to keep the game going.

Smith gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Jonathan Marchessault and backhanded a shot under Nilsson’s pads 4:12 into the game.

The lead wouldn’t last. Chabot sent a wrist shot past Fleury to tie the game 1-1.

Vegas went back on top later in the period when Holden scored his first goal of the season. On the power play, Holden’s one-timer bounced off a stick and into the net. Stone earned his 200th career assist.

After a scoreless second period, the Senators tied the game when Pageau smacked a rebound past Fleury’s glove just 4:25 into the third period.