Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. The Golden Knights won 3-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights netminder Marc-Andre Fleury has been nominated for the 2020-21 King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The NHL presents this trophy to “the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Fleury is also a 2021 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee, rewarding the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

The @NHL has announced the 31 team nominees for the 2020-21 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. https://t.co/wUTwTrd4xi #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/mt3bwJ5MgF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 18, 2021

The 31 nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.

The selection committee will apply the following criteria in determining the finalists and winner:

Clear and measurable positive impact on the community

Investment of time and resources

Commitment to a particular cause or community

Commitment to the League’s community initiatives

Creativity of programming

Use of influence; engagement of others

The first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.

The 2020-21 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees are:

Credit: NHL

Frank “King” Clancy was a beloved player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador in the NHL for decades. The trophy, named after him, was presented in 1988 by the NHL’s Board of Governors.