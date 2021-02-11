Mandalay Bay Events Center now named Michelob ULTRA Arena

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 01: A marquee at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino displays the message “Shoes On Shirt On Mask On Vegas On” after the Las Vegas Strip property opened for the first time since being closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on July 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Last week, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a directive requiring people to wear face coverings in public places throughout the state in response to a four-week upward trend of new daily COVID-19 cases. Hotel-casinos throughout the state were allowed to open on June 4 as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. In addition to Mandalay Bay and the attached Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, MGM Resorts International also reopened its Aria Resort & Casino today. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (February 11, 2021) – Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino today announced it has entered into a multi-year naming rights agreement with industry-leading beverage company Anheuser-Busch. The deal, negotiated by MGM Resorts International, will rename the resort’s 12,000-seat sports and entertainment venue in Las Vegas the “Michelob ULTRA Arena.”

The agreement’s integration will feature a variety of assets inside the Michelob ULTRA Arena and at select bars and lounges throughout the property. Anheuser-Busch will have the opportunity to sponsor various activations and exclusive on-property special events through the duration of the agreement.

“We’re pleased to welcome Anheuser-Busch, a company we have great admiration for, as our naming rights partner at Mandalay Bay,” said Chuck Bowling, President and COO for Mandalay Bay. “As the leader in the entertainment industry, we look forward to working with the Anheuser-Busch team in our shared commitment to providing guests unforgettable entertainment experiences.”

The newly named Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas is one of the industry’s leading destinations for live events, hosting professional and college basketball, major-artist concerts and championship boxing, among others. The arena is home to the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, and has hosted high-profile events including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events, Latin GRAMMYs, NHL Awards, Latin Billboard Awards, International Swimming League’s world finals, Miss USA pageant, and more.

Matt Davis, Head of U.S. Sports Marketing for Anheuser-Busch, said, “Las Vegas is one of the world’s most exciting sports and entertainment destinations, and Mandalay Bay is regularly in the midst of all of that excitement. As the world returns to traveling and enjoying entertainment, we look forward to all of the events to come at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.”

In 2019, the arena completed a venue refresh with major renovations that enhance the guest event experience, including upgrades to the venue’s seating, concourse and in-arena signage, food and beverage options, locker rooms, technology and lighting system.