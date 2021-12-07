Major League Soccer continuing push towards Las Vegas

CHESTER, PA – DECEMBER 05: Philadelphia Union Defender Nathan Harriel (26) and New York City FC Defenseman Tayvon Gray (24) battle for the ball during the first half of the Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs match between New York City FC and the Philadelphia Union on December 5, 2021, at Subaru Park in Chester, PA. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Major League Soccer has had its sights set on Las Vegas for quite a while, on Tuesday the MLS commissioner made it clear that Las Vegas was on the top of the list for a new franchise. Don Garber said “yes” when asked if Las Vegas was in the lead and added.

“We’re making progress as has been announced, or as has been leaked in Las Vegas. We’re excited about the market as well as the other leagues here in North America.” Don Garber, MLS Commissioner

Garber added that San Diego and Phoenix are also being considered. MLS has been considering Las Vegas for almost 30 years and Garber says he has had numerous conversations with Carolyn and Oscar Goodman, the current and former Las Vegas Mayors about bringing a franchise to Las Vegas. Garber said expanding to a 30th MLS franchise would not happen before 2023.