Vashti Cunningham missed qualifying Saturday at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegan Vashti Cunningham, a sixth-place finisher in the Tokyo Olympics, failed to qualify Saturday in the women’s high jump at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Cunningham, a former standout at Bishop Gorman High School, cleared 6 feet, 1 1/4 inches in her best jump for Team USA. Cunningham was coming off a victory in the U.S. Outdoor Championships on June 24 where she cleared slightly higher than 6-3 (1.93 meters).

The Americans did not have a single jumper reach the 12-woman final scheduled for Tuesday.

Rachel McCoy, of Inland Empire, California, had the best mark for the Americans, clearing 6-2 3/4.

None of the 12 finalists cleared the automatic qualifying height of 6-4 3/4. Nine finalists cleared 6-4.