LVMS General Manager reacts to Governor Sisolak’s reopening plan just weeks ahead of NASCAR race weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of the sports venues in Las Vegas were hanging on the words of Governor Steve Sisolak Thursday afternoon.

The next big sporting event in Las Vegas will be at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. That NASCAR race weekend is coming up March 5-7.

That race could open the door for the Golden Knights to bring back some fans, along with the Runnin’ Rebels and UFC and Boxing.

8 News Now spoke with Chris Powell — General Manager for Las Vegas Motor Speedway. You can check out his full interview in the video above.