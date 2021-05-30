Local program uses sports and exercise to help those in rehab

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – ThePhoenix.org is a new program in Las Vegas using health. sports and exercise to help those recovering from addiction.

Jon Jon Moreno is the program manager for the new group in Las Vegas. They participate in outdoor and indoor activities to help those who use physical exercise to overcome obstacles. You can join in person classes and events across the country. Participate in live-streamed classes. Or stream them on demand.

Kevaney Martin and Ron Futrell talk about the program. For more information go to ThePhoenix.org