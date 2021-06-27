Local Olympian: Dreams become reality for 16-year-old swimmer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The title “United States Olympian” transcends time. It is iconic.

It will be how an athlete is introduced and recognized for the rest of her life.

For Bella Sims, that is especially long. Because this Las Vegan is just 16.

Bella is the rare sports phenom to start late. This young lady learned how to swim at age 10 and six years later is in the Olympics.

Her meteoric rise up the United States ranks is only matched by her maniacal work ethic.

Bella is Tokyo bound because she finished 5th in the country in the 200 and now has a chance at gold on a relay team. It doesn’t seem real.

“It still really hasn’t hit me yet that I’m going to represent USA at the Olympics. That’s a big deal I’m really excited for this opportunity and it’s such an honor,” Sims said. “Nothing ever really hits me until the moment. My nerves get the best of me. But I try to just treat it like any other meet You win, you win. You lose, you lose.”