Local hoops star Daishen Nix commits to UCLA

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Trinity International, Las Vegas basketball star Daishen Nix has verbally committed to play at UCLA (he wears #1 in the dark jersey in the video). Nix is considered by CBSSports.com to be the top high school point guard in the nation. He is 6’5″, shoots 45.5% from 3-point range, but is perhaps best known for his passing skills.

On Monday Nix narrowed his choices to 5 schools, UCLA, Kentucky, Maryland, Alabama and Kansas, before choosing the Bruins.

Nix is the first recruit for new UCLA coach Mick Cronin, who took the job in Los Angeles after leaving the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories