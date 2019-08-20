Local hoops star Daishen Nix commits to UCLA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Trinity International, Las Vegas basketball star Daishen Nix has verbally committed to play at UCLA (he wears #1 in the dark jersey in the video). Nix is considered by CBSSports.com to be the top high school point guard in the nation. He is 6’5″, shoots 45.5% from 3-point range, but is perhaps best known for his passing skills.

On Monday Nix narrowed his choices to 5 schools, UCLA, Kentucky, Maryland, Alabama and Kansas, before choosing the Bruins.

Nix is the first recruit for new UCLA coach Mick Cronin, who took the job in Los Angeles after leaving the Cincinnati Bearcats.