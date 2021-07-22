Local couple rides bikes for Parkinson’s

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A local couple is taking the summer to ride their bikes through the mid-west for Parkinson’s and baseball. Pat and Cidney Donahoo took off earlier this month from Las Vegas Ballpark and will ride from Chicago to Dyersville, Iowa where they will team up with a filmmaker to promote the cause.

Robert Cochrane produced and directed the documentary series “Boys of Summer” that shares the story of a trip to various ballparks across the country with his dad and son. Cochrane’s father also has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Cochrane’s latest movie will debut at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Iowa July 25, then in September at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin

You can find more information at Parkinson’s Place Las Vegas and the The Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s.

