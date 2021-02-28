LIST: March Madness events and deals across the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — March Madness is finally here, and as COVID-19 restrictions are being eased across the state, businesses are gearing up to host their own March Madness festivities.

Properties on the Las Vegas Strip, Fremont Street and across the rest of the Las Vegas valley are announcing events and specials for the 2021 NCAA Tournament, which tips off March 18, following Selection Sunday on March 14.

For a look at the full schedule for the men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, CLICK HERE.

You can find a list of venues with their events and deals below:

Beer Park Tournament Madness 2021



Caesars Palace Race & Sports Book Hoops on the Strip



The D Las Vegas March Hoops Viewing Parties



Ellis Island Casino March Mania at Ellis Island in The Front Yard Beer Garden



Montecristo Cigar Bar Hoops on the Strip



PBR Rock Bar & Grill March Mayhem (Reservations Required)



Vista Cocktail Lounge Hoops on the Strip



Westgate Westgate Hoops Central



If you own a business in the Las Vegas valley that has deals or events related to March Madness, you can send the information to KLASweb@8newsnow.com to be included in the list above.