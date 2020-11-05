Lifeguard Arena in Henderson to open Nov. 10

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Lifeguard Arena, the practice home of the Henderson Silver Knights, will open on Tuesday, November 10 at 10 a.m.

The brand-new facility will also serve as a community center for Henderson residents.

Related Content EXCLUSIVE: First look inside Lifeguard Arena in Henderson

To celebrate, children from Battle Born Kids will take the first official skate on the Lifeguard Arena ice at 10:30 a.m.

The Silver Knights says head coach Manny Viveiros and select HSK players will also be in attendance.

Lifeguard Arena in Henderson is similar to the Golden Knights practice arena in Summerlin.

Like City National Arena, it features two sheets of ice, retail space, meeting space, and team space for the Henderson Silver Knights. A full service restaurant and a coffee shop will both open at a later date, according to the organization.

The Henderson Silver Knights retail shop at Lifeguard Arena, The Livery, will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. This will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase the newly released Henderson Silver Knights jerseys.