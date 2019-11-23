Liberty takes down 10-time defending state champ Bishop Gorman in Desert Region Championship

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a scene unlike any other for Liberty High School’s football team. Fans stormed the field as the Patriots took down the 10-time defending state champion Bishop Gorman Gaels in the Desert Region Championship.

Before Friday night, Bishop Gorman hadn’t lost to a team from Nevada in 11 years.

Down. Goes. Goliath. Liberty upsets Gorman in overtime. It is the first time a Nevada team has beaten the Gaels in 11 years. The 2019 @Libertyotball is historic — Jon Tritsch (@hometownJT) November 23, 2019

The win came in one of the most dramatic ways possible. Down late in the fourth quarter, Liberty tied the game up to force overtime. After holding Gorman scoreless on the first possession of OT, Liberty scored to pull off the biggest Nevada high school football upset in recent memory.

Liberty now moves on to the state semi-finals.