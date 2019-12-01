Liberty Patriots headed to state title game

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — Fresh off possibly the biggest upset in Nevada high school football history, the Liberty Patriots carried their momentum from last week’s win against Bishop Gorman into the state semi finals against Bishop Manogue. The Patriots knocked off the Miners by a final score of 42-24.

The win wasn’t an easy one by any means. The Patriots got out to a slow start, falling behind 17-14 at the half.

But in the second half, Liberty came alive. The Patriots posted 28 unanswered points over the final two quarters to come away with the 18-point win.

Next up: the Centennial Bulldogs. Centennial took care of Desert Pines in the other semi-final, 20-7. The state championship will be at Sam Boyd Stadium Saturday, December 7.