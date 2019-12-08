Liberty caps off storybook run, wins state title

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two of the best high school football teams in Nevada went head-to-head Saturday afternoon. It was Centennial taking on Liberty — the team coming off an upset win over powerhouse Bishop Gorman in the state quarterfinals.

It was the first all-CCSD state championship in 15 years. Neither school has won a state title in school history. That would change Saturday afternoon.

Centennial was a one-win team two years ago. Liberty has been long suffering. Saturday was the day to knock down history.

Zyrus Fiaseu got the party started early with a 60-yard touchdown, making it 14-0 Liberty.

The top runningback in Nevada — Jordan Smith — ignited for Centennial, finding the endzone on a long run, cutting the lead to 14-7. But that was all of the offense on the day for Centennial. Liberty ran away for the 50-7 win.

It took four trips to the state title game, but Liberty has finally done it. The Patriots are now state champs.