Liberty caps off storybook run, wins state title

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two of the best high school football teams in Nevada went head-to-head Saturday afternoon. It was Centennial taking on Liberty — the team coming off an upset win over powerhouse Bishop Gorman in the state quarterfinals.

It was the first all-CCSD state championship in 15 years. Neither school has won a state title in school history. That would change Saturday afternoon.

Centennial was a one-win team two years ago. Liberty has been long suffering. Saturday was the day to knock down history.

Zyrus Fiaseu got the party started early with a 60-yard touchdown, making it 14-0 Liberty.

The top runningback in Nevada — Jordan Smith — ignited for Centennial, finding the endzone on a long run, cutting the lead to 14-7. But that was all of the offense on the day for Centennial. Liberty ran away for the 50-7 win.

It took four trips to the state title game, but Liberty has finally done it. The Patriots are now state champs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories