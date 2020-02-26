Lehner addition, Golden Knights goalie tandem on elite levels

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – On Monday, the Vegas Golden Knights made waves through the National Hockey League acquiring Chicago Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner at the trade deadline.

The move created one of the most compelling goalie tandems in the league pairing with Marc-Andre Fleury. The 2019 Vezina Trophy finalist took the ice at City National Tuesday for the first time with his new team Tuesday morning. The net minder known as ‘panda’ is looking forward to the challenge and a long run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

8 News Now Sports anchor Ron Futrell has more on the story.