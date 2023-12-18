LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley high school has scored the honor of MaxPreps National Champion and has been deemed the best high school football program in the US, according to the website.

According to the report from MaxPreps, a website dedicated to coverage of high school sports in the US, Bishop Gorman High School took the number one spot as the highest-ranked football team in the country.

The Gaels went 12-0 in the 2023 season, taking the Class 5A division championship in a 56-11 rout of Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 22. It is Bishop Gorman’s second national championship in the last eight seasons.

The other teams that round out the MaxPreps top 25 are;

Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) DeSoto (Texas) St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) Duncanville (Texas) St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) Washington (Massillon, Ohio) Milton (Ga.) North Shore (Houston) Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) Centennial (Corona, Calif.) Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) Cocoa (Fla.) Walton (Marietta, Ga.) Ben Davis (Indianapolis) Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) Clay-Chalkville (Pinson, Ala.) Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.) Westlake (Austin, Texas) Central (Phenix City, Ala.)

Bishop Gorman becomes only the fourth program to win multiple MaxPreps national championships.