Las Vegas to get professional lacrosse team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Joe Tsai owns a few professional sports teams, the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, to name a couple, but it seems his first love has always been lacrosse. He played it in college, his daughter plays it in Hong Kong. Tsai has bought a pro lacrosse team for $10 million in the National Lacrosse League and is placing it in Las Vegas.

No name or home arena has been announced for the Las Vegas franchise in the NLL. The NLL plays “box lacrosse,” which is played indoors in arenas. The season begins in December and ends in June. Games are typically played on Friday and Saturday nights.