Las Vegas sports teams ready to welcome back fans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another major boost to our local economy will be the full return of sporting events. Teams will have to submit plans to bring back more fans, but it’s still welcome news to players.

Even during the pandemic, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority was busy securing major events. It was nonstop.

Las Vegas will always be the sports and entertainment capital of the world. So, as the world begins to see the light, the doors in our city are swinging open.

Gov. Steve Sisolak uttered some very important words this evening: “100% capacity.”

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis talks what this means for the future of our teams and largest venues in this report.