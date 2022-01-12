Las Vegas Raiders score most-watched game of NFL regular season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More people watched the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Dallas Cowboys than any other 2021 NFL regular-season game, the league announced Wednesday.
Nearly 41 million people watched the Raiders beat the Cowboys 36-33 in the Thanksgiving game.
The second-most viewed game, a Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs game the week before, had about 12 million fewer viewers.
Total NFL regular-season viewership increased 10 percent from the 2020 season. The 2021 season was the highest regular-season average since 2015, the league said.
“Featuring incredible play on the field and close contests, the 2021 regular season proved to be one of the most exciting and exhilarating of all-time,” Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president and chief operating officer for NFL Media, said in a statement. “This year’s schedule, highlighted by an enhanced regular season featuring 17 games, gave our broadcast partners the ability to provide fans with more football and incredible matchups than ever. We look forward to a strong finish with the upcoming postseason and Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.”
Top 10 most-watched NFL games during the 2021 regular season:
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys (Week 12) – 40.8 million
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Week 11) – 28.7 million
- Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers (Week 16) – 28.6 million
- Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions (Week 12) – 28.2 million
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots (Week 4) – 27.2 million
- Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys (Week 17) – 26.8 million
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers (Week 12) – 25.2 million
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Kickoff) – 25.2 million
- Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Week 9) – 25 million
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Week 2) – 25 million