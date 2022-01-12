Las Vegas Raiders score most-watched game of NFL regular season

40M+ tune in to see Raiders on Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More people watched the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Dallas Cowboys than any other 2021 NFL regular-season game, the league announced Wednesday.

Nearly 41 million people watched the Raiders beat the Cowboys 36-33 in the Thanksgiving game.

The game aired on CBS and 8 News Now.

The second-most viewed game, a Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs game the week before, had about 12 million fewer viewers.

Las Vegas Raiders helmet sits on the field during pregame warmups before a Thanksgiving day NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Total NFL regular-season viewership increased 10 percent from the 2020 season. The 2021 season was the highest regular-season average since 2015, the league said.

“Featuring incredible play on the field and close contests, the 2021 regular season proved to be one of the most exciting and exhilarating of all-time,” Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president and chief operating officer for NFL Media, said in a statement. “This year’s schedule, highlighted by an enhanced regular season featuring 17 games, gave our broadcast partners the ability to provide fans with more football and incredible matchups than ever. We look forward to a strong finish with the upcoming postseason and Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.”

The Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys game (Week 12 on CBS) was by far the most-watched 2021 regular season game with 40.8 million viewers, per NFL. — David Charns (@davidcharns) January 12, 2022

Top 10 most-watched NFL games during the 2021 regular season: