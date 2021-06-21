Raiders’ Nassib says he’s gay, becoming first open active NFL player

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 15: Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders flexes while smiling during warmups before a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib says he’s gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so openly.

Nassib, 28, made the announcement in a video on Instagram.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” he said from his home in Pennsylvania.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest,” he said. “I really have the best life. I have the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day that videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I’m going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate.”

Nassib said he is donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, an organization aimed to prevent LGBTQ youth suicide.

The Raiders’ Twitter account tweeted, “Proud of you, Carl 🖤” in response.

The NFL tweeted, “The NFL family is proud of you, Carl. ❤️”

Gov. Steve Sisolak wrote on Twitter, “Carl, on behalf of the Great State of NV— thank you for your courage and commitment to cultivating acceptance and compassion. We are so proud.”