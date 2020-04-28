Breaking News
CCSD urging Congress for money, facing huge budget shortfall

Las Vegas prep star to leave UCLA and go to NBA G-League

Local Sports

by: , @ronfutrell

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Trinity Prep star Daishen Nix is reportedly leaving UCLA and going pro. He would play in the NBA’s minor league (the G-League) based in Southern California.

Nix is projected to be the second guard chosen in the 2021 NBA Draft and he is expected to earn $300,000 for one season in the G-League. The G-League has been actively recruiting players from the college ranks to join they new league. It is basically seen as a new minor league to the NBA.

Players in the new league are set to vote on union representation this Saturday. If they form a union it would be separate from the NBA Players Union. The league suspended play March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories