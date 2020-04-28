Las Vegas prep star to leave UCLA and go to NBA G-League

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Trinity Prep star Daishen Nix is reportedly leaving UCLA and going pro. He would play in the NBA’s minor league (the G-League) based in Southern California.

Nix is projected to be the second guard chosen in the 2021 NBA Draft and he is expected to earn $300,000 for one season in the G-League. The G-League has been actively recruiting players from the college ranks to join they new league. It is basically seen as a new minor league to the NBA.

Players in the new league are set to vote on union representation this Saturday. If they form a union it would be separate from the NBA Players Union. The league suspended play March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.