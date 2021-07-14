Las Vegas Open coming to TPC Las Vegas in late July

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas has more professional golf coming to the city. The Las Vegas Open will be held at TPC Las Vegas July 28-30. it is a 54-hole, open golf tournament open to both professional and amateur golfers nationwide. Amateurs must have an active USGA Handicap Index not exceeding 10.0 at the time of entry.

The final Championship field will be 156 players, made up of place-winners from the Las Vegas Open qualifying events and those players exempt from qualifying.

The Las Vegas Open is administered by the Southwest PGA.

For more information on the Las Vegas Open CLICK HERE.