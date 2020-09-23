Las Vegas loses two more prominent rodeo events to Texas

UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 14: Rodeo: National Finals Rodeo, Trevor Brazile (Decatur, TX) in action, securing calf during 9th Round of Tie-down Roping Event at Thomas & Mack Center, Brazile became 1st PRCA triple-crown winner since 1983, Las Vegas, NV 12/14/2007 (Photo by Darren Carroll/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (SetNumber: X79291 TK1 R1 F4)

LAS VEGAS – September 22, 2020 – With the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo’s move to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas for 2020, two of its most popular ancillary events – Cowboy Christmas and the Junior World Finals – are also on the move for one year. Las Vegas Events has partnered with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) to host Cowboy Christmas inside the Fort Worth Convention Center and the Junior World Finals at the Cowtown Coliseum.

Both events will run concurrently with the Wrangler NFR, Dec. 3-12, 2020. The Fort Worth Convention Center is located 20 minutes from Globe Life Field. Cowtown Coliseum is in the Fort Worth Stockyards, just minutes from downtown. Built in 1908, the historic Coliseum was home to the world’s first indoor rodeo. Today, the Stockyards are undergoing a renaissance with restoration of more historic buildings from the Old West.

“While it’s unfortunate we will not present Cowboy Christmas in Las Vegas, we look forward to sharing this unique Western shopping and lifestyle experience with our fans in Fort Worth,” said Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson.

Held every year since 1986, Cowboy Christmas has grown into the ultimate shopping and interactive experience. Attendees will find unique products, including custom-made jewelry, western wear, boots and spurs, furniture, original art, handmade crafts and home goods. Cowboy Christmas also offers the best source for official Wrangler NFR and PRCA merchandise. Admission to Cowboy Christmas is free.

“Fort Worth is thrilled to host Cowboy Christmas and the Junior World Finals this December,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. “As the city of cowboys and culture Fort Worth is the ideal location for these events, and we can’t wait for visitors to experience our rich heritage and hospitality.”

To add the overall experience at the Fort Worth Convention Center, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo will be co-located with Cowboy Christmas. The show is one of the largest outdoor and hunting-related expos in the country.

In addition to the shopping, attendees will find a variety of entertainment and offerings. The Rodeo Live Stage will host four live daily shows, including RFD-TV’s Western Sports Roundup, Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen, Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor and RMEF’s Cowboy Calcutta. NFR Central, an area featuring interactive displays, will host the NFR Extra podcast broadcasting daily.

More than 250,000 square feet of exhibit space for 250 exhibitors and interactivity will be utilized for the show. Full daily schedules, parking information and hours of operation will be announced at a later date.

The Junior World Finals will be held for the fifth consecutive year. There will be qualifiers and finals in nine events (with various age groups per event): bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, girls and boys breakaway, pole bending, team roping, tie-down roping and barrel racing. More than 700 entries are expected to compete in the Junior World Finals.