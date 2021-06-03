Las Vegas Lights ready for Saturday’s match against the Tacoma Defiance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The stage is set for the Las Vegas Lights’ home game against the Tacoma Defiance this Saturday at Cashman Field. It’s the first of 16 home games for the team, and they’ll play 12 away.

Fans will fill the field’s 9,300 seats, cheering the Lights on. The team made its debut in 2018.

Cash the Soccer Rocker, the most interesting mascot in all of sports, will make an appearance and get fans pumped for the match.

8 News Now did learn some sad news today: the unexpected passing of Dottie the llama. She was one of the Lights’ two official team llamas. She is survived by her half-sister, Dollie-llama, who will be at the home opener Saturday.

We stopped by Cashman today to catch up with the players and other staff. You can check out the full interviews above!

Tickets to the game are available online here. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.