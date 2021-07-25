Las Vegas High football coach selected for NFL fellowship, will participate in Atlanta Falcons training camp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — He was born in Mexico but raised in east Las Vegas where his upbringing was blue-collar and Wildcat red.

On the east side, the grit and the grind lead to glory. Erick Capetillo won a state title with Las Vegas High and then was a great offensive lineman for the University of Mary.

The game took him across the country, but it also brought him home as the head coach.

Using all the ingredients of his school’s cultural melting pot, coach Capetillo led Las Vegas High back to prominence in 2019 with a 9-2 record.

As one of the best minds and mentors in the west, he applied for an NFL coaching fellowship with the Atlanta Falcons and was accepted.

He is just 32 years old, and with his high school sweetheart Nicole and their 2 kids, the Capetillos are ready to capitalize on the opportunity.

For the next 3 weeks, Erick will be in the Atlanta Falcons training camp, and he is the type of leader you want to keep around.