Quarterback Ben Gulbranson leads No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Bowl matchup is set: It’ll be No. 14 Oregon State meeting Florida at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 17.

It’s the first bowl matchup between teams from the Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference. Oregon State, of the Pac-12, is 9-3. Florida is 6-6.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. but could change to 11:30 a.m. if the NFL alters the starting time for the Raiders’ game Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Tickets range from $50 for end zone seats on the 300 and 400 levels to $350 for the VIP Club area and available at lvbowl.com.