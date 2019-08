LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The Las Vegas Aviators are in the middle of a seven-game home stand with a game against the New Orleans Baby Cakes, MLB affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

In the latest edition of ‘Flyin High’ 8 News Now continues to check into the growing popularity on Las Vegas Ballpark’s hot dogs. Fans aren’t shy about what foods they like and get down to the basics on the park’s growing gourmet hot dogs, the ‘Fly Dog.’

8 News Now Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has the story.